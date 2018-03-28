Star chefs’ tribute to new TEC

Michelin-star chefs returned to their roots to support the official opening of Scarborough TEC, the area’s newest provider of further and higher education, with a spectacular banquet.

The chefs trained at Yorkshire Coast College which is now the expanding TEC and based at the former University of Hull campus off Filey Road, Scarborough.

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students. Ready to recieve the guests for the evening. pic Richard Ponter 181117c

They were supported by hospitality and catering students and staff in an event backed by Scarborough Business Ambassadors, which connects the business and education community on major projects.

The TEC was officially opened by the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Barry Dodd CBE who said: “There is nothing more special than this organisation and this campus. Of all the places I visit, this one can shape people’s lives, it can shape the country.

“There is tradition here, both on this site and as an organisation for training chefs. Congratulations to all of the team here.”

Michelin chefs Andrew Pern, James Mackenzie and Martel Smith were joined by restaurateur Rob Clark in preparing a showcase menu that included Yorkshire delicacy canapes, a starter of spring truffled celeriac soup with goat’s curd and cracked and slated hazelnuts, with a course of cured pastrami of salmon and pickled kohlrabi and crispy quail’s egg, followed by braised ox cheek with little Foie Gras toad-in-the-hole, horseradish mash, root vegetables, beer juices, endive and Leeds Blue salad.

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Ash Bower puts the finishing touches to the dish . . pic Richard Ponter 181117e

Peter Wilkinson, chairman of Scarborough Business Ambassadors, added: “There are a dozen Michelin starred chefs who have graduated from this college, and it has been very special working with Scarborough TEC and its leaders.”

Ann Hardy, TEC principal, said: “The next phase will see us bring our construction and engineering provision to Filey Road later this year, into a brand new, purpose-built facility. We want to train young people to make the most of the opportunities afforded to them by local employers and our wonderful new facilities are going to help us to do that. The launch has been a tremendous success and I am immensely proud of the hard work of our students and staff.”

Scarborough TEC is part of the Grimsby Institute Group and chief executive Gill Alton said: “The magnificent teams from Grimsby and Scarborough, which have worked together to transform this campus over six weeks into what it is today, have been nothing short of miraculous.”

She congratulated Ann Hardy, who was appointed in May 2016, for her new vision and added: “I want to thank you for your relentless commitment to making sure that young people have the best education that they can in Scarborough.”

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Lord Lieutenant Barry Dodd opens the Tec officially with a toast, with Ann Hardy ,Jonathan Lovelle,Gill Alton ,Peter Wilkinson and Barry . pic Richard Ponter 181117g

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Chefs Andrew Pern,James Mackenzie,Martel Smith,Rob Clark take a break . . pic Richard Ponter 181117a

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Tec Project Leader Margaret Calver with the team . pic Richard Ponter 181117h

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Preparing the food . pic Richard Ponter 181117j

Scarborough Tec on Filey road hosts a special evening of food and drink prepared by top local chefs and Tec students.Prepared food. pic Richard Ponter 181117n