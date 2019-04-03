Star of radio comedy shows John Finnemore announces Scarborough Spa date - tickets on sale Friday

Comedy radio star John Finnemore has announced a ‘Flying Visit’ to Scarborough Spa this autumn.

John is the writer and star of the multi-award winning BBC Radio shows John Finnemore's Souvenir Programme, Cabin Pressure and John Finnemore's Double Acts, is bringing his new live show, entitled Flying Visit to the Grand Hall on Sunday November 3

With the help of special guests from Souvenir Programme, John will be performing brand new sketches, some old favourites and - unless someone can stop him - quite possibly a song.

Plus a live stage appearance from Cabin Pressure’s Arthur Shappey: the most cheerful, least helpful steward in the skies.

John said: ‘Kids are welcome, so long as they laugh in the right places. Actually, that goes for adults too!’

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 5 and can be purchased via Scarborough Spa’s Box Office: 01723 821888 and website: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

