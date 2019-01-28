Star Wars Ewok actor among the latest names coming to Scarborough Sci-Fi 2019

Willie Coppen, who played an Ewok in Star Wars' Return of the Jedi, will be heading to Scarborough Sci-Fi in April.

As well as his role in the film, he also appeared in Willow, Sky Bandits, Through The Dragons Eye and Never Ending Story.

The actor will be bringing his replica Ewok costume for photo shoots against a green screen Endor backdrop.

Also confirmed for the weekend are comic book artists Jeff Cummins and Jay Manchand.

Jeff has experience in the creative industry as an art director, visualiser, designer, storyboard artist and long time Illustrator, for a global client base.

He’s had the pleasure to have worked with major talents including Paul McCartney, and Rick Wakeman, among others.

Artist and illustrator Jay is a dab hand at hand-drawn artwork based on characters from the Star Wars universe and other speculative fiction.

Event co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: “More fantastic guests for the line-up for SFS 2019, Willie is such a character, he was last here in 1984 for a summer season of Snow White at the Futurist.

"We are really pleased with the comic book artists that have agreed to join us this year, Jeff and Jay will add so much colour to artists alley. There are more guest announcements to come.”

The convention will take place over the weekend of 6 and 7 April, and tickets are available to buy now from the Scarborough Spa box office or Mojo’s Music Café on Victoria Rd, Scarborough with no booking fees.

Tickets can be purchased from the Spa's website too, and they will also be available on the weekend at the event box office.