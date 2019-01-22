Start your career on the beach with the RNLI on Yorkshire’s east coast

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is in search of new recruits to spend a season working on some of the most popular beaches in North and East Yorkshire, as applications open for 2019’s beach lifeguards.

At the forefront of the RNLI’s lifesaving work, the charity’s lifeguards responded to over 15,500 incidents and helped over 24,000 people in 2017.

Successful applicants receive world-class training in search and rescue, lifesaving and casualty care techniques, good rates of pay and the chance to develop valuable skills for a future career.

David Scott, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager, says: “Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

“But far more importantly than that, you are there to make sure the public stay safe while enjoying their visit, and ultimately to help save lives at sea.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger.

“It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

It’s not just on the beach where lifeguarding skills can be put into practice.

The training provided by the charity can be an ideal first step towards many career paths, including continuing to work for the RNLI or for a career in the emergency services.

Former RNLI lifeguard Sandi Jose is now a trained paramedic, and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend the role.

She said: “If you enjoy working in a team, enjoy a challenging and changing environment, have the ability to think quickly under pressure, like helping others, and have the fitness to do the role then don’t think twice...it’s a job you will love.”

Click here to find out more about how you can make a difference and apply to be part of an amazing lifesaving team.