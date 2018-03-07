Steam locomotive Tornado wows rail enthusiasts at North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Iconic steam locomotive Tornado has arrived at the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, days after the Beast from the East forced her to delay her visit.

The A1 Peppercorn class engine in LNER livery had been booked to haul trains at the heritage railway last weekend - but heavy snowfall forced her crews to cancel the planned services.

Tornado was built at Darlington Works in 2008 by a group of railway enthusiasts with the help of public donations. She was the first mainline steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960, and the only member of the Peppercorn class in existence, as all of the originals were scrapped.

She regularly hauls steam charters around the country and visits privately run heritage lines. Tornado also took part in Top Gear’s ‘Race to the North’ stunt from London to Edinburgh in 2009, finishing second behind Jeremy Clarkson’s Jaguar by 10 minutes, but with 95 minutes of booked stoppage time to take on water.

The NYMR is running extra Tornado services this week to compensate passengers who had booked tickets for the cancelled weekend trips.

The line has recently secured £9million of funding and planning permission for improvements including a new engine shed, access bridge and accommodation for staff.#

A new TV documentary showing behind-the-scenes workings of the railway is currently showing on Channel 5.