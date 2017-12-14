Stellar trees on show at Christmas festival

Following a successful opening night, the Helmsley Christmas Tree Festival will remain open to spread festive cheer until Sunday 17 December.

The star-themed festival, which is held at All Saints Church, is open to the public from 10am to 4pm every day.

The theme of this year's festival is 'Stars'.

There are 31 trees on show which have been individually decorated by businesses and organisations around the town.

Entry to the festival is free, but donations are welcomed, which will be split between Helmsley Community Primary School, Helmsley Community Library, All Saints Church and the Christmas lights’ fund.

As well as members of Helmsley in Business, Helmsley Community Primary School, smAll Saints, Helmsley Community Library, Helmsley Toddler Group, Mothers Union and the Girl Guides have all taken a tree.

There is also a Yorkshire Star Trail running around the town. Twelve stars have been hidden in shop windows, which spell out a festive phrase. Entry forms can be picked up at Elijah Todd’s and completed forms should be handed back there before 17 December.

Jacky Pickering, chair of Helmsley in Business, said: “The trees look fantastic, such a lot of effort has gone into them – from home-baked decorations, to knitted ones! It’s a lovely festive thing to do, and it’s great to see the happiness it’s bringing to people.

“Thank you to everyone who organised a tree and who is helping to man the festival – hopefully lots of visitors will come along and see for themselves.”

Visit the website www.visithelmsley.co.uk to find out more about what’s going on in Helmsley.