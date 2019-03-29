Stephen Joseph Theatre announces new executive director Caroline Routh

Caroline Routh has been revelaed as the new executive director at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Caroline, who will run the world-famous theatre with artistic director Paul Robinson as joint chief executives, was until recently the Executive Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

She will take up her new role in the late spring.

Paul said: “It’s fantastic news that Caroline will be joining us at the SJT. She is a hugely experienced, dedicated and passionate cultural leader and understands what it takes to make meaningful and long-term relationships with audiences and partners.

"I am really looking forward to forging the most dynamic of partnerships as we move into our next exciting stage here at the SJT.”

Helen Boaden, chair of the SJT, says: ”I’m delighted that Caroline is joining us at such a strong time in our history. She has bags of skill and experience to help further our ambitions, a longstanding affection for our coast and countryside and a passion for giving audiences the very best.”

Caroline added: “I’m thrilled to become part of the team at the SJT at what feels like a really exciting time in its development. The north east coast has always felt like home to me so I‘m very much looking forward to coming to Scarborough and discovering all that this wonderful part of the world has to offer.”

Prior to joining the SJT, Caroline was executive director at Nuffield Southampton Theatres where she oversaw the company’s move into and launch of its new £30m city centre venue.

Previously she was administrative director at Battersea Arts Centre and executive director for Northern Stage.