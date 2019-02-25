Stephen Joseph Theatre launches acting masterclasses - how to book

The Stephen Joseph Theatre is running a five-week acting technique course for adults based around the upcoming production of Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis.

The course, which will use different theatre practitioner techniques to explore as many possible ways to go from page to stage as possible, includes time with one or more of the show’s professional company and a ticket to see the show.

The course will take place at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 6.30pm ti 8.30pm on Tuesdays march 5, 12, 19 and 26 and April 2.

Places cost £50, and include a ticket to see Martha, Josie and the Chinese Elvis on Tuesday April 9 at 7.30pm.

They can be booked via the box office on 01723 370541 or through the website: https://www.sjt.uk.com/event/807/adult_acting_masterclass