STEVE KITTRICK: Award was unexpected surprise

Monday night’s Coach of the Year Award at the Scarborough & District Sports Council awards night was a really unexpected surprise.

It was a real honour to win the award, especially when I was nominated alongside 10 very deserving coaches from across the area, who all do excellent jobs in their respective sports.

It was also good for the club that Paul Exley and his junior side won a richly-deserved award for their efforts.

I think the fact that we are back in the town is key to much of our success because it is helping us to get out into the community much more.

It was great to see the achievements of all the sporting people from across the Scarborough area and it showed that it is a real hotbed.

Swimmer Angus Leckonby underlined this for me. He was such a top young man and it was good that he really celebrated his awards.

Turning the attentions back to football, it was a great point for us on the road at Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

On the day of the game I didn’t really fancy us to go there and win, but at the same time I knew that we have the quality in the squad to stay in matches and grind out the difficult results.

It will be a completely different game at our place when they come over as we look to keep the games flowing.

I’m hoping that we can all dig in and get Saturday’s home game against Glossop played because the last thing we want is to be playing fixtures on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

When I was at Guiseley we had to play nine games in a short period of time just before the play-offs.

The then Halifax boss Neil Aspin made sure that his team finished fifth in order that they played us in the semi-finals, just because we looked dead on our feet.

Fortunately this season it is the same for everyone, you can’t moan and groan, you just have to get on with it.

We have had a good FA Cup run, we are still in two other cups and we are challenging for the league, so I suppose it is one of the pitfalls of success.