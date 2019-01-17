STEVE KITTRICK: Back-to-back victories are a huge boost

Recording back-to-back wins is a big thing for us, but we need to make sure we maintain that.

The performance and result against Warrington were outstanding, especially for saying that they hadn’t lost a game since early November.

Momentum is the big thing now, but you have to say that we are playing well and getting back to where we were.

We have moved to strengthen the squad this week by bringing in James Williamson from North Ferriby.

He is a player that did well against us earlier in the season, he is also young and hungry, which is what we need at this club.

We are boosted this weekend by the return of Jamie Forrester from suspension, but we are without Bailey Gooda, who is still banned and Kev Burgess is out with injury.

It looks like Kev will be out for a minimum of 10 days, because of that we have had to move quickly to recruit and boost our numbers.

James will go straight into the squad for the trip to Matlock Town.

As we have said all season there are no easy games at this level of football, Matlock will show that on Saturday by making things very difficult for us.

They have a good blend of experience and good young players in their squad. I know their manager Dave Frecklington, who is somebody that likes to play the right way.

It makes for what will be an entertaining game.

We have to go out there and earn the right to win, if we are going to achieve anything this season we have to be going to Matlock and leaving with something.

You obviously go into games with high hopes, but you never know what awaits you.

It is about winning your home games and making sure we come away from our games on the road with at the minimum a point.

If we do that then we won’t be far away.