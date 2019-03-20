Steve Kittrick breaks his silence after leaving Scarborough Athletic role

Departed Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has wished the club well for the future, as well as thanking the fans and players after a hugely enjoyable three-year spell.

Kittrick and his assistant manager Chris Bolder were relieved of their duties on Saturday night after the 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Stalybridge Celtic.

He said: "Having taken a few days to absorb the board's decision, I thought it only right to break my silence by thanking the players and most importantly the incredible fans who have been a massive support during my tenure at the football club.

"Upon accepting the offer to manage Scarborough Athletic in January 2016, it became instantly apparent what potential this club has - a sleeping giant if you like.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club and know that I leave it in a much stronger position than when I took over, both on and off the field.

"It has been some journey. Having inherited a squad with a remit of survival in my first year, to reaching cup finals, play-offs and promotion in our homecoming year.

"Great memories that I am proud to have shared with the fans."

Kittrick is shocked and disappointed by the decision, but he is still backing the club reach the Evo-Stik Premier play-offs.

He added: "The decision to relieve me of my duties has come as a shock.

"I understand that recent results have not been what we have grown to expect from this team, however, with seven games left we are still in the hunt for the play-offs and our target for this season is still very much alive, along with a cup final to look forward to.

"The comments made by the chairman (Trevor Bull) regarding the club 'moving in a different direction next season' has me somewhat confused.

"I was of the understanding we only wanted to move forward. Challenging for promotion in consecutive seasons is most definitely just that.

"I know the boys in that dressing room will turn their form around and they will once again be fighting for promotion through the play-offs this season.

"I wish the club, its fans and all associated with Scarborough Athletic all the very best for the future."