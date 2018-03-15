STEVE KITTRICK: Gruelling run can easily take its toll

Having gone to the game between our title rivals Hyde United and Ossett Albion on Tuesday night, it showed what having a lot of games in a short space of time can do.

Hyde looked tired, while Ossett got into them early doors and wanted it more.

Our former players James Knowles and Tom Corner both did well for Ossett in what was a good performance from them.

The thing is, when you are playing so many matches, it does catch up with you.

I hope that it doesn’t catch up with us.

You can bring in players on dual registration, but that isn’t really for us.

Players want to be playing rather than being on the bench, so you can’t ask three or four to come and do that.

Shields are in the same boat and so are Hyde, we all have so many games that we have to get in before the end of the season.

Bamber Bridge undid all their good work in beating us on Saturday when they were held on Tuesday night against Droylsden, which is another example of the strange results you get at this stage of the season.

I was at the game between Tadcaster and Saturday’s opponents Colwyn Bay last week and that showed that we have another tough one this weekend.

How Tadcaster weren’t three behind inside the opening 20 minutes I don’t know.

After that though, the Tadcaster manager did his job, got things sorted out and they ran out winners.

Aiden Savory was the difference between the two sides.

Colwyn Bay have a new manager and a new ethos.

He has come in from the Welsh Premier League, he likes to play football, he has signed some good lads from good clubs and on Saturday we’ll be giving them the surface to excell.

We’ll have Luke Dean back for Saturday’s game though, which is a massive boost for us.

Youneed everyone raring to go as we go into a very tough week, which sees us playing on Saturday, Tuesday, Thursday and then Saturday.

You have to prioritise at this stage and our priority is always going to be the league fixtures.

You have to keep your focus though because everything can slip away from you very quickly if you are not careful.