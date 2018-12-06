STEVE KITTRICK: Hauling ourselves out of hard times

It is a frustrating time at the moment because we are going through a disappointing run of results.

As a manager I’ve seen this before and I’m sure that the fans have as well because you always get one every season.

If we’d have lost one game every four then it wouldn’t seem as bad, but because we’ve lost a few in a row then it hurts a lot more.

We have to stay positive, nobody needs to worry because it is just a blip, we have the players and the quality to get us back on track.

It is about getting that reaction now and getting that mindset right.

When things are going well, as they were earlier in the season, then it is all great.

But when things aren’t going well it can knock your confidence and that is what has happened at the moment.

It is a funny time, football can be very strange.

I’ve been round long enough though to know that players don’t become bad overnight and that we will get back to where we want to be.

We need to get back to winning ways, just a scrappy win to get us on track once again, obviously we’d love to do that against Hyde United on Saturday.

That won’t be easy though because they are a good side who have been in a bit of form of late.

In recent weeks we have made changes to formations and personnel in a bid to get things right.

People may ask why we have left players out and that is fair enough.

It has been difficult getting the balance right after the injury to Luke Dean.

Bailey Gooda has been struggling with injury and he came off on Tuesday in the defeat at Farsley, but we are hoping that we caught that early enough.

Dave Merris has had a problem with a virus and his heart, so we are looking after him.

James Cadman has recently become a dad, which is a stressful time, but I thought that he did well in the League Cup game.

With any squad you always have players going through things away from the park.

There have been positive signs in recent games, which we will be working on to get things right for the rest of the season.