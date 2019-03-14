STEVE KITTRICK: Home form is vital in big run-in

Saturday’s win at Marine was not only a good result, but also a good performance.

Having watched the video, I thought that we could have added a few more goals to make things a little safer.

We created the chances though, and as I’ve said before, if we weren’t doing that then I’d be a lot more concerned.

We know that teams are always going to have their spell and come at us, that was in the final 10 minutes on Saturday.

For their goal, the linesman flagged for a dead-ball, but the referee overruled him and they went on to score.

I also thought that the penalty was a bit harsh, but last week was a good week for penalties and we came away from a tough place with three good points.

We now have to carry that on into Saturday’s game at home to Stalybridge Celtic.

Every game in this league is a potential banana-skin because every team you come up against are very capable.

We will be making tweaks here and there in midweek as we look to put a few things right, but our main thing is to make sure we are solid at home.

You have to win your home games if you are to achieve anything, that has to start on Saturday.

Our problem is the fact that everyone turns up at our place, sees the brilliant support we have and the history of football in the town and want to put one over on us because of that.

I’ve heard managers calling us big-time and winding their players up like that, every team tends to put in that extra 10% against us.

We have to respond to that and put in an extra 20% to get us where we want to be.

In a number of home games this season we have had that right mentality, but in others we have let it slip and teams have gone home with something.

Stalybridge will be up for Saturday because we got a fortunate penalty to win at their place earlier in the season. They’ll be wanting that scalp as well.

We are without Jamie Forrester with a hamstring strain and Wayne Brooksby, who is suspended, but Ryan Watson is definitely back in after shaking off a foot injury.

We need to go out there and focus on the job in hand to make sure that we pick up another three-point haul.