STEVE KITTRICK: Hoping to shake off the Hyde hoodoo

Saturday sees another big game when we take the trip to Hyde United.

It is the chance to get that monkey off our back against them after they beat us once in the league last season and once in that FA Cup game.

They have recruited well over the summer months, with one of their big captures being Gavin Rothery, who I had at Guiseley.

They have a number of other familiar faces, including Ross Daly, who left us last season.

It won’t be an easy task because they are a strong, well-drilled side, who have shown that they can cause problems.

We are obviously looking to get some points on the board though and it would be nice to do it there.

The Bank Holiday weekend saw us lose our first game of the season and then draw at home in the derby match against Whitby Town.

I just want to say how impressed I was with the turn-out of supporters for the Whitby game, and on another day we could well have taken the points.

That has been the story of our season so far really, if we’d have taken the opportunities that we have created then we could be looking down from the top of the table.

The goals we conceded against Grantham and Whitby were very frustrating as well because we should have dealt with both situations.

Against Grantham the ball was shinned into the path of their man, who put it into the net.

And it was similar against Whitby, with the ball taking a number of ricochets before falling to their striker.

We are staying in games comfortably though and this is a strong league that we have moved up into.

We just have to stick at it and continue doing the right things.

As I’ve said before, I’m not worried because we are creating the opportunities to score.

I sat down and spoke to Wally (James Walshaw) and Coulo (Michael Coulson) before the game on Monday.

We just said that if it isn’t happening then keep working hard, because it will happen eventually.

Hopefully it will start to happen for both of them in our next few matches.