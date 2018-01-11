STEVE KITTRICK: Keeping our feet firmly on the ground

After four wins in a row and going into Saturday’s home game against Kendal Town, it is vital that we keep our feet firmly on the ground.

The players have been excellent in recent weeks, but they have to keep things real.

There is a fine line between being confident and arrogant, we have to make sure we stay on the right side of that.

That goes for Saturday’s game and then it continues right the way through to our last game in April.

People have said that we have one of the easier run-ins, but I’m not sure that is the case.

Every team we will come up against will provide us with different tests and we have to meet those challenges head on.

The job of Hume (Mark Hume) and myself is to keep the lads focused going into every game.

When you turn the attention to Saturday, we all know it will be a very tough fixture.We have to be on it and work as hard as we did in the wins against both South Shields and in the second half against Droylsden.

That win against Droylsden last weekend stood out for me and was possibly more impressive at the end of the 90 minutes as the win at South Shields.

Nobody expected us to win at Shields, except for the playing and management staff at the club.

It was a magnificent performance, but following that up at Droylsden was brilliant for the club and the players.

They had only lost twice all season and it could have been a case of after the lord mayor’s show, but we went out there and proved that we can perform again and again.

Saturday we have to remain positive and do the same in front of what I hope will be a buzzing home crowd.

I have said before that I’d love the Flamingo Land Stadium to become a real fortress, with an atmosphere that unnerves the visiting teams.

The crowd have really got behind us in recent weeks, that showed on Saturday at Droylsden when we had the lion’s share of the fans at the game, despite it being 100 miles from Scarborough.

If the fans 100% stick behind us on Saturday against Kendal then I’m sure it will play a massive part in helping us towards another valuable three points.