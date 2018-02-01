STEVE KITTRICK: Keeping things on the right track

It is easier said than done, but we have to make sure we keep our outstanding run going.

Winning six games in a row is a great achievement by the lads and I don’t think there is anyone that isn’t happy with how things are going.

Looking at the negatives, you know that we have to lose a game at some point, but it is up to us as a group to focus on the fixtures in front of us and try to extend that run for as long as we possibly can.

If we do slip up and lose a game, then we have to make sure that we bounce back immediately and remain on track for what we want to achieve.

I have mentioned my target for the season on a number of occasions, and that is to finish three points behind South Shields.

Looking at things at the moment, we are on course to do exactly that.

We are there to be shot at though, the teams below us will be looking at the top sides, likes Shields, Hyde United, Bamber Bridge and us, and they will be wanting to make a point of beating us.

We now take a big break from playing matches at our own Flamingo land Stadium with three games on the road around the Manchester area.

These games at Trafford on Saturday, Mossley a week later and then Radcliffe on the following Tuesday, will provide us with a variety of different tests and challenges.

The pitches are never at their best this time of year, so we will have to see how things are when we get to the grounds.

Fortunately, with the squad we have, we are in a pisition to change things around. If we need the personnel for a battle then we have that option and we also have the players to play football.

We are at full strength going into these games, which is a bonus for us because over the next few months we will need everyone.

It is about sticking together as a squad and picking up the results we need to get us to where we want to be.