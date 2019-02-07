STEVE KITTRICK: Looking for consistency in Scarborough Athletic's run-in

Saturday’s postponement at Marine could be seen as a blessing, but at the same time, it was bad news for Bailey Gooda.

He is still waiting for that six-match ban to finish and the game being called off pushed that back one more week.

It is good to see a few of the lads coming back into the breach though, especially at a time when we are building for our run-in.

Kev Burgess and Ross Killock are back for this weekend’s game at home to Stafford, which will strengthen us in that department.

I just want to add about the fantastic job that Josh Lacey has done in recent weeks, playing out of position against some very good sides.

We’ll be waiting to see how Wayne Brooksby is because his foot is still very sore, while Ryan Watson is likely to be out for a bit longer.

There is more good news because Luke Dean and Will Annan are now well on the road to fitness, though it will be a case of gently, gently with Will.

All this will make us stronger and stronger, it will also give us good competition for places, which is vital at any club.

Chris Bolder held a good session at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday, while I went to the game between Warrington and Gainsborough.

It was a good win for Warrington, but Gainsborough had a number of players out missing, which worked out well for us.

Obviously you are going to get spells, due to suspension and injury, when you are down to the bare bones.

We have had that in recent weeks and Gainsborough are struggling a little.

South Shields and Farsley have yet to find themselves in that situation because they haven’t had many injuries and that has allowed them the consistency to push forward.

We will be hoping for a bit more of that, starting with Saturday’s home game against Stafford.

Alex Meechan and Andy Fearn have taken over from Steve Burr since Christmas and they have had some good results in that time.

We have to kick on now though, so we’ll be pushing for all three points.