STEVE KITTRICK: Midweek training was a real boost

It was good to get down and train at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Tuesday night because it gave us a good opportunity to work on a few things.

The fact that the North Riding Cup game at Marske was postponed wasn’t ideal, but it was good to get together, the lads all got stuck in and enjoyed themselves.

That is important because a lot of them have left their houses at 7am and they won’t get back in from training until 10.30 or 11pm.

That is non-league football though, Chris Bolder and I understand that.

You can’t go in there like a school teacher, telling them what to do. They have to have a good time, while you are talking them through things at the same time.

The lads had obviously had a look at the goals from last Saturday’s game and we spoke about them, which is something we’ll do again on the bus to Colwyn Bay this weekend.

You can’t dwell on it too much, but we have to look at those mistakes, we have to start keeping clean-sheets, starting this weekend.

Defending right across the pitch is something we have to start doing, as well as ironing out the mistakes.

Getting the right side of your man and picking up the runners will click and when it does it will make us a much better team.

If you look at us as an attacking side I don’t think there are many better in this league.

I’m backing us to score goals in all of our games, especially with the likes of Michael Coulson, Max Wright and new signing James Walshaw in there.

Once we start to keep clean-sheets then that will be the key to us winning games.

We are a stronger prospect now though, especially with the additions we have made.

Since the start of the season we have been looking at two points per match and we are still on target,

If we continue in that vein then we’ll be in with a shout at the business end of the season.