STEVE KITTRICK: Plenty riding on every single game Scarborough Athletic have left

We have reached the stage of the season where every game for every team will have something riding on it.

Saturday’s home game against Mickleover Sports will be as tough as any we have had this season.

They are a side who are looking to push their way away from the relegation zone, so they will be scrapping for their lives.

When we played them at their place we came away with a point and they showed what a good side they are.

They have a lot of know-how and I’m very surprised they are where they are in the table.

Mickleover have strengthened with a signing this week and a few others have shown that there is still a bit of money left around.

South Shields have gone out and signed a striker from the Scottish Championship to boost their push for promotion, which shows what they are capable of throwing at it.

Our budget is our budget, though I haven’t really been looking too much in recent weeks because we are very happy with the squad of players that we have available.

Will Annan rang me on Monday and made himself available for selection and Ryan Watson is only a week or so away from being fit again.

It is all down to managing things now for me, who to leave out and who to put in, that at times is a hard job to do.

Some of it is self-explanatory, like on Saturday we couldn’t have two centre-backs on the bench, so Bailey Gooda missed out.

I spoke to Bailey about this and he understood the situation.

We have to look at injuries, suspensions, who is carrying a knock and all the other aspects of things, but it is a nice position to be in.

It is good to be welcoming players like Will and Luke Dean back into the squad, especially after their long-term injuries.

Sometimes when you are carrying a knock you can lose a bit of that hunger because it does get you down.

As Luke has shown in the past two games, when lads return they get that fire back in their bellies and that is exactly what we will need in the final months of what will be an exciting finish to this season.