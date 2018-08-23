STEVE KITTRICK: Remaining positive after solid start

Tuesday night’s 2-2 home draw against Matlock Town felt a bit like a defeat on the full-time whistle, but we have to remember that four points from two games isn’t half-bad.

If we weren’t creating chances then I’d be worried, but we definitely are.

It was one of those games, on another night, Wally (James Walshaw) heads home with the matchball having scored a good number of goals.

This is a tough league though because teams are more organised, have better players and better budgets.

Tuesday also shows that teams don’t give up, they have a different mindset and they never know that they are beaten.

If you make mistakes you get punished as well. Tuesday demonstrated that perfectly, as we didn’t score from our 20,000 shots, while they score two from their three efforts on goal.

I hope the fans went away feeling excited by how we look going forward because I’m confident that the rest will come.

It hasn’t been easy for any of the teams that came up with us, South Shields felt the brunt of that on Tuesday night when they lost 4-1 at Farsley in what looked to be a tasty game.

Bamber Bridge have picked up four points from their opening two games in similar fashion to us, so fair play to them.

We get back to it with a busy Bank Holiday weekend, kicking off on the road at Grantham on Saturday.

They did well last season and as we’ve all said, there are no easy games.

That will be the same with the home derby game against Whitby Town on Monday.

The bragging rights are up for grabs in that one, but we have to get through Saturday first, hopefully pick up a positive result and then move into the Whitby game in confident mood.