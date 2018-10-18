STEVE KITTRICK: Saying a big thanks to our top supporters

As a club we are all currently enjoying a good run that has pushed us to the top of the table.

At this time, I just want to say a big thank-you to everyone who is backing us and following our progress.

The fans that come home and away are making a huge difference for us and the volunteers that do their bit are doing the same.

We have a feelgood factor at the moment at the club and I hope that everyone is enjoying how things are going.

This level is very different to last season, but it does bring some exciting football, which is a huge positive as a football supporter.

We just have to maintain the standards that we have set in our past few games.

The clean-sheets have been a big thing for us, keeping two in our last two games is great.

We have also looked good going forward, especially in the game against a Buxton team who haven’t conceded many goals this season.

Saturday will be another interesting one against a Lancaster City team, who have been in a good run of form since appointing Mark Fell as their new manager.

They have won their last two games, which has lifted them away from the foot of the table and will give them plenty of confidence.

This makes for a very interesting game.

We have had no new injuries worries ahead of the game, though we are still working to better the squad with new arrivals.

It is all becoming about money at the moment on that side of things, but we’ll keep going with what we are doing.

As I’ve said before, it won’t be a case of bringing anyone in, if we are going to sign a player it will be to make things better and stronger.

You can’t complain too much at the moment with what we have though.

We are top of the league, keeping the goals out and putting them in at the other end.

Long may that continue.