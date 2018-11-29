STEVE KITTRICK: Tough run continues at Basford

Our run of tough games continues on Saturday when we travel to Basford United.

If you look at their results recently, they have only lost twice since we beat them at our place back in mid-September.

They have also won eight of their last nine games in all competitions, so it certainly won’t be easy.

The game will be played on the same surface we use at the Flamingo Land Stadium though, which is one that we are obviously used to.

They are a side that like to play football as well, so it makes for a good game.

It is important to us that we get back to winning ways after what has been a bit of a frustrating time.

Saturday was difficult to take against Gainsborough, especially as their second goal was the clearest of handballs.

I don’t suppose we can complain too much though after what happened in the final minutes at Stalybridge though.

We also had the defeat at Farsley a couple of weeks before that, but we did bounce back at Marine.

Many of these teams we are playing are bang in form at the moment, two of them in Basford and Farsley being our next two games.

The trip to Farsley on Tuesday night in the League Cup will be a chance to put things right.

The lads will want to play in that rather than train, I’m not sure how they will treat it, though I’m not that bothered.

These big, big games continue after this with matches against Hyde and Workington before the Christmas fixtures against South Shields and Whitby Town.

They all have different meanings for us and the teams we play, we also have to remember that because we are at the top of the league we are there to be shot at.

At this moment we are at full strength, apart from Luke Dean and Will Annan, who is expected to be out for another three months.

Luke will be back soon for us and when we welcome Will back for the run in it will be like having a brand new player to come in and boost the squad.

We just have to make sure that we are there or thereabouts over the next few months by keeping the results ticking over.