STEVE KITTRICK: Tuesday’s win showed our character

I think Tuesday night’s win against Witton just showed the character of the team.

Good teams bounce back and that showed that we are a good team.

We always look a threat going forward and we are always likely to score, so it was very pleasing for us to keep a clean-sheet.

We are yet to get things 100% right at the back, but I now think that we are 90% there.

Keeping clean-sheets gets you the points on the board and it will also be good for our keeper Tommy Taylor and the other lads back there.

We are not going to win every game, but it is how you lose the ones you slip up in.

Last Saturday against Nantwich was very poor, but we got the response and the rest is history.

I was impressed with the attitude of Leon Scott, who worked hard when he came on.

It isn’t easy being put on the transfer list, but he has definitely responded to that.

I went down to watch the future of the club on Monday night when I took in the Under-19s’ 6-1 win against Shelley.

Denny Ingram and Ryan Blott really look to know what they are doing, getting the lads playing the game the right way.

At that age a few players can have a bit of an edge, so it is about pushing that edginess in the right direction.

It was a very good team performance to win the game in that manner in what was their first experience of home football.

I spoke to them about the pathway before the game and how this is the way to push through to playing for the club’s first team.

I also said that if they are good enough they are old enough.

It is about taking the area’s better players and turning them into Conference players and we have the right people in place to do just that.

It will be interesting coming up against my old mate Steve Burr on Saturday - a manager who has been around as long as me.

He is in charge of a big club in Stafford, one that will have had the same pull as Scarborough did to me.

We are both trying to get these clubs back to where they belong.

For us, it will be a case of building on Tuesday’s victory and working to get another three points.