STEVE KITTRICK: Turning our base into a hostile pit

Historically the games at this time of the year are good ones and we are all looking forward to getting our teeth into them.

Scarborough Athletic are a big name in non-league football and everyone goes out there wanting to beat us and take the scalp.

We are also blessed with a good playing surface right throughout the year, but because of that, teams come to our place and think to themselves that they can get it down and have a go against us.

The one thing we have in our favour is the magnificent support we get, especially in our home games.

We want the Flamingo Land Stadium to become a really hostile place that players hate coming to.

A place where the team is backed 110% and the away players are given a hard time.

Atmospheres like that would be perfect for the Boxing Day game against Tadcaster, which will be a big local derby with the bragging rights at stake.

Talking of our supporters, I did notice the “It is what it is” chant last weekend in the home game against Ossett Town and I did think that it was funny.

Tadcaster have a few ex-Scarborough Athletic players in their line-up and also a few that I tried to sign in pre-season, so it will be an interesting one.

They have a strong squad and maybe they are in something of a false position, we are all aware that it will be a tough game.

I thought our performance, against a high-tempo Ossett side, was a good one and it showed the character of the players we have at the club.

We went behind to a goal that has been described as a comedy of errors, but we battled back and in the end we could have had a few more goals.

I personally am looking forward to this weekend’s game against Hyde United, especially because I want to see how far we have come since that FA Cup defeat at their hands.

Since that game Hyde have strengthened, but we have as well.

They have a very strong defence, but we have some excellent players going forward, so it is shaping up for a very good game.

I would just like to take this opportunity to wish all our Scarborough Athletic fans a very merry Christmas and we look forward to see you over the festive period.