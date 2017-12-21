Search

STEVE KITTRICK: Turning our base into a hostile pit

Steve Kittrick
Historically the games at this time of the year are good ones and we are all looking forward to getting our teeth into them.

Scarborough Athletic are a big name in non-league football and everyone goes out there wanting to beat us and take the scalp.

We are also blessed with a good playing surface right throughout the year, but because of that, teams come to our place and think to themselves that they can get it down and have a go against us.

The one thing we have in our favour is the magnificent support we get, especially in our home games.

We want the Flamingo Land Stadium to become a really hostile place that players hate coming to.

A place where the team is backed 110% and the away players are given a hard time.

Atmospheres like that would be perfect for the Boxing Day game against Tadcaster, which will be a big local derby with the bragging rights at stake.

Talking of our supporters, I did notice the “It is what it is” chant last weekend in the home game against Ossett Town and I did think that it was funny.

Tadcaster have a few ex-Scarborough Athletic players in their line-up and also a few that I tried to sign in pre-season, so it will be an interesting one.

They have a strong squad and maybe they are in something of a false position, we are all aware that it will be a tough game.

I thought our performance, against a high-tempo Ossett side, was a good one and it showed the character of the players we have at the club.

We went behind to a goal that has been described as a comedy of errors, but we battled back and in the end we could have had a few more goals.

I personally am looking forward to this weekend’s game against Hyde United, especially because I want to see how far we have come since that FA Cup defeat at their hands.

Since that game Hyde have strengthened, but we have as well.

They have a very strong defence, but we have some excellent players going forward, so it is shaping up for a very good game.

I would just like to take this opportunity to wish all our Scarborough Athletic fans a very merry Christmas and we look forward to see you over the festive period.