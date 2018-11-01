STEVE KITTRICK: Vital we bounced back from defeat

It was very disappointing for us to exit the FA Trophy at Workington on Saturday.

It was made even more frustrating by the fact that it wouldn’t have taken much for it to win it, but on the day they just did that bit more than us.

On Tuesday we bounced straight back though, which proved that we are a good side with character.

This was despite the fact that we had a few players missing and the lads that came in hadn’t played too much football in recent weeks.

We should be in a better position player-wise this weekend when we make the trip to Farsley.

We are expecting to have Kev Burgess, Wayne Brooksby, Nathan Valentine and James Cadman back in the reckoning.

It certainly won’t be an easy game at the weekend because Farsley are a very good side with some very good players.

Danny Ellis played a lot of football for me when we were successful at Guiseley, while Nathan Turner and Paul Walker had good stints at Bradford Park Avenue.

Nathan Cartman is another good lad, we were offered him last season when we brought in James Walshaw.

I spoke to him and had negotiations, but we decided to go for Wally and Farsley used the money they got for him to bring in Cartman.

It would have been nice to have both of them up front, but that would have cost us a bit too much.

Looking at Saturday’s game, I just think it is important that we don’t lose it.

If we come away with a point then that will do, or if we nick a win that would be even better.

It is another yardstick for us because Farsley are another team that are putting pressure on us from below.

We just have to focus and keep putting those points on the board. The rest will take care of itself.