STEVE KITTRICK: We got our response in cup semi-final win

I was over the moon with the response we got from the players on Tuesday night in the North Riding FA Senior Cup win against York City.

It was the response that mattered to me, if we bounced back in a positive way I knew the result would follow.

The game also gave us the chance to give a few people a bit more game time and Tuesday really showed the strength of our squad.

Killer (Ross Killock) was outstanding at centre-back, as was Kev Burgess and I thought that Bailey Gooda came on at right-back and did very well.

Wayne Brooksby has done very well since his return from injury and I still don’t think we have seen the best of him this season.

It has all been a bit stop-start for Wayne, with injuries and suspensions.

I know that when he is really on it, there is nobody better in this league.

We are waiting on Michael Coulson ahead of this weekend’s trip to Marine. He came off injured against York with an ankle knock, that we’ll be keeping an eye on.

There should be some good news in the fact that Ryan Watson is likely to return from his foot injury and Luke Lofts is available for selection after missing out on Tuesday night through sore calves.

Saturday’s opponents Marine have hit a bit of form in recent weeks, they seem to have discovered the formula of not getting beat.

If we are serious about of ambitions of getting in the play-offs though, we have to go over there and get something.

You do keep an eye on the teams around you in the league and things are getting closer and closer in that battle for the play-offs.

Buxton had a good win the other night, which keeps the pressure on, but it is all about who holds their nerve.

Including the North Riding FA tie against either Middlesbrough or Marske, we have 10 cup finals left this season.

We have to carry Tuesday night’s performance forward and we have to build on it if we are going to achieve what we want to.