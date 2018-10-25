STEVE KITTRICK: Working hard to keep clean-sheets

Tuesday night’s brilliant win at Gainsborough was our fourth clean-sheet in a row, which is an excellent record to have.

We did a lot of talking about the defensive side of our game after we spent a few matches giving away silly goals and that has worked for us.

We needed to be more ruthless in there and credit to the lads, they have been spot on.

To have Ross Killock stepping in like he did on Tuesday night against a very good attacking line was very impressive for me.

He has been out of the team for a few weeks, but he just slotted into our defensive unit seamlessly.

I am also looking forward to seeing the contribuition of our new signing Luke Lofts over the next few weeks.

When he came on against Gainsborough he got in and around James Walshaw’s feet, I think they’ll strike up a good partnership and Luke will score plenty of goals from it.

These are all different tests for us.

Saturday’s 6-0 win at Lancaster was about breaking them down, which we did and Tuesday’s victory showed where we are as a club.

We are looking a lot more solid in midfield now and our other new signing Jamie Forrester will add to that.

There are plenty of horses for courses in there, which you need as the season ticks on.

We have footballers, players who can do the hard yards and also ones that can make that key pass.

And that is helping our forward line of Michael Coulson, James Walshaw and Wayne Brooksby, who are for me, the best in the league.

We have a full quota available for Saturday’s long trip to Workington for the FA Trophy tie, which is good for us.

With the squad that we have, you constantly have to make the touch decisions about who plays.

It is down to performance at the moment though because it is hard to change around a winning team.

People have to be patient, but lads like Kev Burgess, Ross Killock and a number of others have shown great attitudes this season, which is great for me as a manager.