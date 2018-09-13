STEVE KITTRICK: Working hard to put things right

Tuesday night’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Marine was disappointing for a number of reasons.

The mistakes were not what we are about as a club and not what I am about as a manager, they are what cost us in the end.

Further up the pitch we were trying to put things right and in doing that they probably tried too hard.

When you are chasing the game as we were, things are rushed and that probably resulted in the final ball going astray or the chance being missed.

We have to get back to doing the good things in the right way and when that happens we’ll be absolutely fine.

There are a lot of things we can work on at training and plenty of things we can sit down and talk about.

We have to be tougher as a side, manage things better and also make sure we come out of the blocks quicker.

Marine scoring after six minutes was just not good enough.

We know that we are possibly a bit short of back-up from the bench in certain areas, but that isn’t an easy thing to solve.

I’m not going to just go out there and sign anybody because that won’t help us at all.

At the moment it is still early in the season, so teams are still working out what they have and players are waiting around to see if they get their chance.

We have identified a couple of players that we want to talk to, but it isn’t always easy making these things happen.

We have been missing important players in the opening stages of the season, with Luke Dean, Matty Dixon and Jack Johnson all missing out through injury.

These lads are all coming back into the fold over the next week, so that will allow us to mix things up more.

We can feed them into the side and switch things about, giving us other options across the park.

Obviously after the FA Cup exit we will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when we entertain Basford.

It certainly won’t be easy because they are probably as good as you will get at this level of football.

We will have to be at our best and we’ll be doing everything we can over the next couple of days to make sure that we are 100% ready to go.”

