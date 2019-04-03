Steve Roberts focused on the future after John Deacey's appointment at Scarborough Athletic

There is no bitterness from Steve Roberts as he steps aside from his interim role to allow new chief John Deacey to take the reins at Scarborough Athletic.

Roberts has been in charge for the past two Boro matches since Steve Kittrick was relieved from his duties.

Steve Roberts is pictured with Tom Morgan during his spell in charge

But with Deacey being appointed on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's trip to Bamber Bridge, Roberts will now slot back into the club's coaching staff, alongside Tom Morgan and Dave Merris.

"There will be no moping around or anything like that, I'll be getting back into it, getting my head down and supporting John," he said.

"I have really enjoyed the past couple of weeks and I know that experience will be a big help for me in the future.

"I'm 100% behind the club's decision and I'm also 100% behind John and what he wants to do.

"I've already spoken to him a few times and I like his ideas, they are very similar to what I was trying to implement.

"I'm now looking forward to it and hopefully we can have a positive finish to the season."