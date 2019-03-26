Steve Roberts keen to hang on to Scarborough Athletic job

Steve Roberts has underlined that the Scarborough Athletic manager's job is one that he will fight tooth and nail to keep.

Roberts took charge of his first game on Saturday, and despite the 1-0 defeat on the road at Buxton, he took plenty of positives from it.

He understands that there is huge interest in the job, but having had a taste, he is now hungry for more.

"I don't want to give it up," he said.

"With every minute that passes you are thinking, 'this is something I could do'.

"I've had a taste of it, I want more, and with the support I have from Mez (Dave Merris), Coulo (Michael Coulson) and Morgs (Tom Morgan), I think we could go on and do something.

"What happens next is all up to the board, but I just want to opportunity to sit down and say my piece, just like all the other contenders.

"The board will make the right decision for the club and whatever happens I'll get behind it 100%."

Roberts is still backing the players to haul Boro into the end-of-season play-off shake-up, though he knows that there can be no more blips.

He added: "There are no grey areas now, we have to win games.

"I thought the response was good on Saturday, there were a lot of positives we can take from it.

"I was up on Sunday morning until 1am watching clips of Lancaster City and then during the day on Sunday I watched the Buxton game back.

"There are a few things that we can work on in training this week and we'll be 100% prepared when Saturday comes."