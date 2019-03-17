Steve Roberts lays down his plans after taking Scarborough Athletic job on an interim basis

It has been a whirlwind 24 hours for interim Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Roberts, but now the dust has settled, he is 100% focused on the job in hand.

Roberts was asked to step in following boss Steve Kittrick and assistant Chris Bolder being relieved of their duties after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Stalybridge Celtic.

He has already brought together a team to help him out with his coaching duties, senior players Michael Coulson, Dave Merris and Tom Morgan stepping up to the plate.

And now he is excitedly looking forward to Wednesday's training session and Saturday's outing at Buxton.

"I have spoken to Steve (Kittrick) and Bolds (Chris Bolder), as a pair they have really taken the club forward," Roberts said.

"Steve led us to promotion last season, getting us out of a league we had been trying to move up from for a number of years.

"Both Steve and Chris have been very good to me and it really isn't nice to see anyone go.

"On the flip-side, it is a massive honour for me to step in as interim manager at the club, as a local lad I'll be giving it my all and grabbing the opportunity with both hands.

"If we can get things together before the weekend and then pick up three points at Buxton on Saturday, then we'll be right back in the mix again.

"I've spoken to a lot of the lads and they are all buying into things, I've also got Dave Merris, Michael Coulson and Tom Morgan helping me out, so there is plenty of experience there.

"They are all lads with the club at heart, so they'll give me good advice and help me picking the team and making other decisions."

Obviously, there will be plenty of interest from potential candidates to take the role at Boro, but Roberts is hoping that he gives himself a chance through the games he takes charge of.

"This isn't about me or other individuals, this is about the club," he added:

"The board know that I want to progress, but the only thing I'm looking at now is the play-offs and I do think we have a good enough squad to get there.

"I will love and cherish every minute I have in this role and if things go well then they might ask me if I'm interested. This is my chance to show what I can do.

"There will be no players in or players out, I will be working with the strong group of players that I have.

"This all has to be positive, from the changing room, to the fans in the ground because we all want the same thing.

"We have seven cup finals left in the league and then there is the North Riding FA Senior Cup final, so there is plenty for us all to look forward to."