MISSING: Scarborough man Steven Pearson, 54, who has not been seen since August 24.

Steven Pearson, 54, has not been seen since he left his home in Eastfield at 8.20am on Tuesday, August 24 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

North Yorkshire Police are now asking anyone who has CCTV in the Eastfield area including Cayton Low Road and the industrial estate to get in touch. Officers are keen to view footage between 8am and 10am on August 24 in a bid to establish which direction Steven was heading.

Drivers in the area at the time with dashcam footage are also asked to get in touch with officers.

The green pullover jacket that Steven was last seen wearing.

Mr Pearson is approximately 5'10", bald and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt, blue jeans and a green pullover jacket (as seen in the below image).

Anyone who has seen Steven or has any information that may assist police is asked to get in touch. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference number 12210188404.