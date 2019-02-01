Stew & Oyster brand to open restaurant in former Malton Town Hall.

The Fitzwilliam (Malton) Estate has announced that the popular Stew & Oyster brand has signed a new lease of the former Malton Town Hall.

Malton is the sixth and latest site for the ambitious Stew & Oyster team, which plans to open the venue in April 2019.

It will be serving regional craft beers and ales, alongside a simple casual dining-menu, all from the heart of Malton’s Market Place.

The iconic landmark Grade II listed building in the heart of Malton’s vibrant Market Place, has benefitted from an investment of £380,000 in its restoration by the Fitzwilliam Estate.

Helen Barry, Estate Manager for the Fitzwilliam Estate, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to attract Stew & Oyster to come to Malton and we’re very impressed with their approach.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing this lovely building come alive for residents and visitors.”