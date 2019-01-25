Stickman set for starring role in BBC Countryfile show

Eagle-eyed celebrity-spotters in Helmsley were delighted to spot John Craven in Helmsley earlier this month, who was in town filming for the BBC’s Countryfile programme.

The Countryfile team spent six hours in Helmsley with husband and wife team Keith and Jacky Pickering from The Stick Man.

Mr Craven was shown the ropes by renowned stick maker Keith, creating a stunning Golden Eagle stick, which will be revealed in the show aired this Sunday (27 January).

Mr Pickering, who has been The Stick Man for almost 20 years, said: “John is a lovely guy, and we had a fantastic day with the crew, cutting sticks in the woods and then taking them back to the workshop to show the process of creating the finished product.

“It’s always great to have the opportunity to show people what myself and Jacky do , and the craft that goes into creating the sticks.

“We can’t wait to see the finished item on the programme.”