Still time for Yorkshire’s cyclists to sign up for Martin House Hospice Care’s Smiles for Miles challenge

There’s still time to sign up to a new challenge to help people get fitter while raising money for Martin House Hospice Care for Children and Young People.

Miles for Smiles is Martin House’s first virtual event, and is challenging participants to

complete a marathon during March.

Walk, run, swim or cycle your way to 26.2 miles – or come up with your own unique method

to complete the challenge – while being sponsored to support Martin House.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser, said: “We want this to be an enjoyable and accessible

challenge that anyone can join in with – either on their own or as a family.

“This is your marathon, your way, whether you’re already a keen runner, walker, cyclist or

swimmer, or you’re interested in taking up a new activity for the New Year.

“Miles for Smiles allows you to complete the challenge in your own time, whether that’s

going for a walk on your lunchbreak, or heading out for a bike ride with the family at

weekends.”

Martin House cares for children and young people with life-limiting conditions – and their

families – across the whole of Yorkshire, at its hospice, in hospitals and in their own

homes, with care including respite stays through to end of life care and bereavement support for families.

It costs more than £8m to run Martin House and it needs to raise most of that money

through fundraising and voluntary contributions.

It’s free to register to take part, with participants asked to raise a minimum of £100 in

sponsorship.

There is a downloadable wall planner to help you track your progress and everyone who registers will receive a Facebook profile graphic to show they are taking part.

Click here to find out more and to sign up.