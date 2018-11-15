Still time to support festive shoebox appeal

It’s full steam ahead for Operation Christmas Child in Scarborough despite the shoebox charity failing to find a premises to call home.

The charity was hoping to find an office space or warehouse in Scarborough they could use as a processing hub, but appeals to the town’s business have drawn a blank.

It is still gearing up for action and has nine collection points around the Yorkshire coast where made-up shoeboxes can be dropped off ready for collection.

The latest date for shoeboxes to be dropped off at one of these points is Wednesday 28 November.

They are: Shoe Zone, Newborough, Scarborough, ShoeZone, Baxtergate, Whitby, Shoe Zone, Prince Street, Bridlington, A Touch of Glass, Newborough, Scarborough, Irton Garden Centre, Moor Lane, Irton, Scarborough, Scarborough Sofa Beds, Glayton Court, Falsgrave, Scarborough, Little Footsteps Nursery, Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, Westway Open Arms, Westway, Eastfield, Driffield Methodist Church.

Area co-ordinator Graham Hobson said: “People take Operation Christmas Child to their hearts – after all, our aim is to send these shoeboxes across the world so children can have a present to open on Christmas Day where otherwise they would have nothing.”

Operation Christmas Child is also appealing for volunteers. Contact Mr Hobson at grahamhobson452@outlook.com ot call 07544 173798 for more information.