Stimpson raring to go for Boro

Defender Danny Stimpson can't wait to get back onto the pitch for Scarborough Athletic after shaking off a life-threatening illness.

The former York City and Tadcaster man was struck down by Quinsy over the Christmas period, which resulted in a three-day stay in hospital and a number of days' rest when he finally returned home.

Stimpson has dug deep since this and he now feels ready to return to the action in time for this weekend's home clash against Kendal Town.

He said: "The doctors told me that it was something called Quinsy, which is an abscess in your throat and can be really dangerous if it is not dealt with.

"It is something you get when you've been feeling a bit run down and I can remember saying to a few of the lads before Christmas that I didn't feel well.

"On Boxing Day I didn't feel great at all, then after the game I couldn't stop my hands from shaking.

"My sister found me at home collapsed on the floor, I was taken to hospital and thankfully they dealt with it straight away.

"They kept me in for three days and then I had to rest in bed when I came back home.

"I'm feeling much better now though and the doctor has told me that I'm okay to train again, which is good news. I'm just looking forward to kicking a ball again."

Boro have been in tremendous form since Stimpson was hospitalised, so the big centre-back isn't expecting an immediate return to the side.

He added: "I'm fit and ready to go, but the lads have done very well recently so I can't grumble if I'm not in the squad.

"I have to bide my time and work hard, after that I'll be leaving it in the hands of the gaffer (Steve Kittrick).

"I understand that it is a squad game, but as a footballer you want to play in every match.

"I think I've done enough to be playing again, clean-sheets and performances speak from themselves, but if I'm not picked straight away then I'll be working doubly hard to make sure that I'm in the gaffer's mind."