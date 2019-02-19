Stolen van found on fire near Scarborough

Police are investigating the theft of a van that was set on fire just outside Scarborough.

The Ford van was stolen from Queen Margaret's Road and officers found it in flames on the A165 around midnight on Tuesday, 19 February. It was missing significant engine parts.

Although there is no suggestion that further similar offences will occur, police are urging people to be extra vigilant and take extra security measures where available.

Anyone who has any information about the theft should contact on 101 and quote reference number 12190030828.