Storm Ali strikes Scarborough as wind set to take hold again

Storm Ali has caused problems across Scarborough, with travel disruption and damage as a result of high winds.

Trains between Scarborough and Filey were cancelled between 8am and 10am, with a bus replacement service in place, due to a tree having fallen on the line. They are, however, running as normal again.

Two trees also came down within 100 yards of each other at Hodgson's Hill, near Heyburn Wyke, blocking the road, while a tree on the corner of Lancaster Way and Fieldclose Road, Scalby, was split in two by the strong winds.

Through the day today, wind speed will be somewhat lower, around the 14mph mark for the most part, though a yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Scarborough from Thursday evening.

It is will be in place from 6pm on Thursday, through to 9am on Friday.

The Met Office has issued the warning with gusts of up to 45mph expected. Some disruption is expected to transport, with potential for minor damage to buildings from the wind.