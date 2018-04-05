Storm damaged road in Scarborough to be fixed after eight months

Work to repair a Scarborough road damaged during a storm last August is to take place next week.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways department is due to start work on the A165 Ramshill Road, between Valley Bridge and the junction with West Street, on Monday April 9.

It is hoped that the work will be completed on the evening of Friday April 13, although this will depend on weather conditions.

Local signs will give advance warning of temporary road closures, waiting restrictions and diversions.

Parking restrictions will also apply near the work.

The county council’s executive member for highways, Councillor Don Mackenzie, said: “This is essential work which could not be done at the time of other resurfacing work near Valley Bridge because the road was needed as a diversion route.

"I would like to apologise for any disruption caused and thank residents and drivers for their patience.’’