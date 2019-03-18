Stranded teenagers rescued by coastguard at Filey

Three teenagers were hauled to safety up a cliff face after becoming stranded at Filey Brigg.

The Humber Coastguard requested the launch of both Filey’s RNLI lifeboats at 5pm on Sunday to help the Coastguard Rescue Teams from Filey and Scarborough search for the missing youths.

The teenagers believed they had been cut off by the tide about two miles north of Filey Brigg, in an area known as Chimney Hole.

A short time later, Filey’s inshore lifeboat launched with Tom Barkley, Gary Wilson and Liam Frampton as crew.

In view of the sea conditions and the squally winds and showers, Filey’s Mersey class all-weather lifeboat launched shortly afterwards under the command of Coxswain/Mechanic Neil Cammish with Matt Wilkins, Ian Butler, Callum Garton, Jules Macauley and Lewis Frampton as crew.

The teenagers were spotted by a Coastguard Team which had gone down the cliffs to search amongst the rocks and beach.

Due to the sea conditions, it was decided that the teenagers should be evacuated up the cliffs by the Coastguard teams, where they were handed in to the care of the ambulance service.

Both lifeboats returned to station by 7.30pm.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said, “This afternoon was an excellent example of the close liaison between ourselves and the Coastguard Rescue Teams. A job very well done with a very successful outcome. Thanks to everyone involved”.