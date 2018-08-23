Students at Malton School pick up “a super set” of GCSE results

Malton School Headteacher, Rob Williams, praised Year 11 students for achieving “a super set of GCSE results.”

Going through the new and more rigorous GCSE exams in every subject for the first time, 75% of all students achieved a 4 or above in English or Mathematics and 67% achieved 5 or more GCSEs at grades 9 to 4 (the equivalent of the old A* to C) including English and Mathematics, reflecting the school’s ongoing commitment to a broad curriculum offer.

Nationally 66.6% of all grades were achieved at 4 or above whilst at Malton it was 74%.

Both boys and girls outperformed the national rates of achievement, this was especially important in a year group that was most unusually made up of 70% boys.

The inclusive approach of the school also saw the achievement of a larger than usual group of disadvantaged students come close to matching that of the rest of the cohort.

Sixteen students achieved 5 or more GCSEs at grade 7 (equivalent to the old A grade) or above.

Four students achieved this standard in all 10 of the subjects they took.

Deputy Head Mick Fenwick said: “It has been a very positive morning in school with the vast majority of our students achieving in line with or above their expected grades.”

Results

E Allan (10), H Allensby (10), T Allensby (10), J Andrews (10), H Atkinson (10), N Baldwin (9), J Barker (10), T Barker (10), C Blenkin (10), L Booth (10), E Burdett (10), J Campbell (10), A Chuck (10), J Clark (9), K Cleworth (10), M Clibbens (10), L Collier (10), J Cooper (10), N Creber (9), O Crick (10), J Cummins (10), K Cummins (10), T Davey (10), O Devos (10), M Dimitrova (10), B Dolphin (10), J Drinkall (10), E Drummond (7), J Elliott (11), A Faulkner (10), A Finlinson (11), H Gardner (10), J Garvey (9), A Gibb (10), L Godrich (10), G Griffiths (10), K Hardy (10), H Hargreaves (10), J Harkins (10), A Hatton (6), C Herlingshaw (9), L Heron (10), E Hildreth (10), J Hodge (10), S Honey (10), M Hyde (10), B Ilsley (10), L Ilsley (10), P Jackson (10), S Jackson (9), P Jadczuk (10), H Jeffries (10), F Jennings (10), B Johnson (10), L Jones (10), D Kaye (10), A Kir (9), J Kirk (10), A Knights (10), L Laird (10), C Langton (10), J Lee (10), C Leeming (9), H Leggett (11), L Long (10), A Longworth (8), B MacDonald (9), K Mann Benn

(10), L Mansbridge (10), B Martin (9), J Matique (10), E Mills (10), T Moir (10), L Myers (11), M Pegrum (10), L Pople (10), S Porritt-Dunn (10), A Rex (9), I Rice (10), C Richardson (10), E Robinson (10), L Robinson (10), P Ruston (10), W Scholefield (10), F Simpson (10), E Smallwood (10), V Sumsard (10), J Thomas (10), W Thomas (10), Z Thompson (10), D Tyson (9), J Verity (10), L Viksna (10), A Wainwright (10), M Wainwright (10), N Watson (10), S Williamson (10), T Williamson (11), E Wood (10), E Wright (10).