Students gain vital interview skills for future

North Yorkshire Law has been working with St Augustine’s School to help Year 10 students develop interview skills and techniques that can be used in the future.

Natalie Foster, head of commercial at North Yorkshire Law, and business development manager Megan Frederiksen went into the school to carry out a series of mock interviews with pupils.

This collaboration has been introduced through the North Yorkshire Business and Education Partnership (NYBEP), which works with young people to provide opportunities to develop employability skills and knowledge.

The NYBEP connects with around 30,000 young people each year to deliver high quality activities in education.

The day comprised of a series of mock interviews, reviews, workshops and advice.

The aim of the day was for the students to learn how to conduct themselves in an interview situation and get a feel for the sort of challenges that they will face in the future.

Mrs Foster said: “It is such a privilege to be asked to go in and help such a great group of students develop their skills.

“The day was really good fun to be part of and I feel that everyone took a lot away from the day that they can use as they pursue their dream careers.”