Students get a taste of life in the navy

Scarborough UTC students recently visited the Royal Navy’s engineering facilities in and around Portsmouth.

A dozen of Scarborough UTC’s Year 10 students joined forces with ones from Derby UTC, sleeping on board HMS Bristol (an old Type 82 destroyer that is used for training purposes), and experiencing life as a Royal Navy engineer.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

The students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy, from communication systems and design engineering to cyber security, weapons engineering to marine engineering, and aviation and electrical engineering.

A spokesman said: “Students got involved with hands-on projects and gained an in-depth understanding about how engineering fits into everyday life; this helped to reinforce the students’ decisions to attend the UTC in the first place.

“Lectures, serials and workshops were run out of HMS Sultan and HMS Collingwood during the week, and the students also had chance to develop their leadership, communication and teamwork skills at the Royal Naval Leadership Academy.”

The UTC is also hosting a regional heat for the UK Space Design Competition this weekend.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

The event takes place on Saturday 25 November with the winners competing in the UK final at Imperial College, London later in the year – culminating in an international final at NASA in the US for those successful enough to get through.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.

Scarborough UTC students were exposed to all aspects of engineering within the Royal Navy.