Students on menu with top TV chefs

Five budding chefs from Scarborough TEC will be working alongside some of the country’s top culinary talents during Whitby’s new Fish and Ships Festival.

Dylan Hartley, Sam Scott, Lizzie Myers and Maggie Lubaszewska will star in live cooking demonstrations on the festival’s main stage, the Food Theatre, alongside celebrity chefs Brian Turner CBE and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

They’ll also be joined by Lucy Speight in the festival’s pop-up kitchen.

Brian Turner, who works hard to encourage young people to come into the catering industry, said: “I’m so excited to be cooking with the best of Yorkshire’s coastal products alongside the cream of local young cooking talent in one of my favourite places.”

Louise Leadley, programme leader in Hospitality and Catering at Scarborough TEC, said: “Whitby’s Fish and Ships Festival on 18 and 19 May is an excellent opportunity for Yorkshire to recognise its exciting new talent.

“It’s easy to be inspired by the sseafood we have on our doorsteps, and the students have all been hand-picked because of their skill, passion for cooking and their desire to succeed in the industry.

“Cooking in the festival kitchen will be a new experience for them.”