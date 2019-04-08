Success for Sci-Fi Scarborough as thousands flock to see their superheroes at the Spa

Sci-Fi Scarborough 2019 didn't fail to disappoint as thousands of fans flocked to the Spa over the weekend to meet their superheroes.

For the sixth consecutive year, the town's most famous geeky event brought together famous faces, including Harry Potter actor Chris Rankin and Game of Thrones star Ross O'Hennessy, with cosplayers from across the country.

Fans had the chance to meet star guests, engage in panel discussions, visit a variety of merchandise stalls and generally immerse themselves in the world of video-gaming,comic books and combat training.

Co-organiser Steve Dickinson said: "It was fantastic, we had a great turnout, a great set of guests and everybody had a really great time. We had a lot of positive feedback.

"This year we've received a lot of attention from media from across the country so we're really happy. It's a chance to put Scarborough on the map and show the talent that we've got in the town, that's why we do it really, to give something back to the town."

From Predator to Spider Man and Captain America, one of the highlights of the event was the unmissable cosplay competition.

"The costumes were incredible," added Steve, "some of our cosplayers have spent all year building their costumes.

"We had a five-year-old dressed up as one of the borgs from Star Trek. He looked amazing, everyone was stopping him to take pictures and he won the cosplay competition for his category."

This year the event also raised money for local charities. A raffle run by the Leeds/Bradford Starfleet raised around £1,000 which was split between Saint Catherine's Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Organisers are now looking to replicate the success of this year's convention in 2020 and preparations are already underway.

"We're already working on year 7, trying to get those killer guests that people want to come and see. We're just a small event but we're going to do our best with the budget that we've got.

"We want to thank all the people that supported us, it's nice to see the same faces come back year after year bringing along friends and family and welcome new people too. Putting on an event in a seaside town on the East coast is not easy but we do our very best and staff work very very hard. I'm incredibly proud of everyone, it's really an amazing team."

Next year's event will take place at the Spa on 4 and 5 April.