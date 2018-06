Scarborough TEC student Sarah Robson has been announced as the winner of Estuary TV’s Reality Bites competition. The contest saw eight students pitted against each other in the kitchens of some of the very best restaurants in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Level 3 cookery student Sarah, 19, said: “This is the first competition I’ve ever done and it was a good experience for me. It was great to work in different kitchens under pressure.”