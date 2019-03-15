Successful appeal by North Yorkshire Police sees wanted man, who previously lived in Scarborough arrested

North Yorkshire Police's appeal to find a wanted man last night has been successful.

Joseph Derek Bailey was arrested this morning, after being tracked down in Sheffield

Mr Bailey was wanted after he failed to appear in court in relation to his failure to comply with an interim notification requirement issued following his conviction for a sexual offence and the commissioning of a further offence while on a suspended sentence.

On 7 March 2019, York Crown Court issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Joseph Derek Bailey, 22, previously from Scarborough but more recently living in Sheffield. He also has connections to York and Selby.

North Yorkshire Police have thanked the public for their assistance with our appeal.