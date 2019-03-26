Successful software firm creates jobs in Scarborough

Software and web developer Askew Brook has doubled the size of its Scarborough team in response to growing demand from national and global companies.

The company, based at Woodend in the town centre, has attracted talent from Liverpool and Birmingham to add to its existing Scarborough team of software, app and web developers.

Following a successful 2018, contracts have been secured with UK/US engineers Unison, FTSE250 company Sirius Minerals and York-based The Plastic Card People.

Managing director Richard Askew said: “Our clients have been attracted by our track record and the breadth of support we can provide for them.

“Our team has a very deep knowledge in everything we do, which shows in the quality of our work.”